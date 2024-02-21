Insider Buying: Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Purchases 850 Shares of Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Alice Williams acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$87.86 ($57.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,681.00 ($48,811.11).

On Friday, February 16th, Alice Williams acquired 810 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$89.97 ($58.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,874.89 ($47,630.65).

On Monday, November 27th, Alice Williams bought 250 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$90.04 ($58.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,510.00 ($14,712.42).

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

