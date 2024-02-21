Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Sells 8,719 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $274,212.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 105,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The business had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

