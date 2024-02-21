Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Sells 8,719 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $274,212.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Blue Bird Price Performance
Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 105,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The business had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BLBD
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Bird
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.