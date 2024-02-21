Insider Selling: Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Insider Sells 1,207 Shares of Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average is $172.31. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LANC. Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

