Intel Co. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

