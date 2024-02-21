International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $82.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,236,000. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after buying an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

