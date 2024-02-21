International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $82.03, but opened at $74.50. International Flavors & Fragrances shares last traded at $76.07, with a volume of 1,348,740 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

