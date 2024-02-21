Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $12.88 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.88 or 0.00025247 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.92 billion and approximately $145.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00071957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000827 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,769,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,348,566 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

