Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $710.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $710.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.63.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,297. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $664.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

