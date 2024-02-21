Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

