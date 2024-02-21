Invesco Ltd. Has $228.73 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.10% of Hormel Foods worth $228,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

