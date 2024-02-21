Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of Deckers Outdoor worth $234,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

DECK stock opened at $861.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $749.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.25. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

