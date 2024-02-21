Invesco Ltd. Purchases 885,199 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $196,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after buying an additional 1,202,905 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.