Invesco Ltd. Sells 354,340 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,482,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 354,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $225,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 37.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 83,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 22.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 825,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,653,000 after acquiring an additional 151,667 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

