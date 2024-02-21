Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

