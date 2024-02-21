Investors Buy High Volume of Qurate Retail Put Options (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,800 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 881% compared to the typical daily volume of 795 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 5.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 2,829,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 150,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

