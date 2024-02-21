Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,395 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $62,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1,590.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 143.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 214,258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $797,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INVH

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.