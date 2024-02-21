Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.35, but opened at $45.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 147,330 shares.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,255,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after acquiring an additional 497,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after acquiring an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

