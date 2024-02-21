iPower Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:IPW)

iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of iPower in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for iPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for iPower’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get iPower alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 1.7 %

iPower stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.78. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.