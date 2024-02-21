IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 1.6 %

IQV opened at $234.76 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $243.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.