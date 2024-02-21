iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 43,628 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $943,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 75,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,802. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.