iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.26. 836,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

