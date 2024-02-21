iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.59. 1,901,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,105. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $505.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.