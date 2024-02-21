iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.59. 1,901,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,105. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $505.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.52.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
