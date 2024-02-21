iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. 908,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,916. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

