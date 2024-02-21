iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 39,235 shares.The stock last traded at $67.63 and had previously closed at $67.51.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
