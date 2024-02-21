iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 39,235 shares.The stock last traded at $67.63 and had previously closed at $67.51.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

