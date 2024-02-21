iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,536,000 after acquiring an additional 688,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

