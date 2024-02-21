iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Reduced by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,993 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

EEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 15,753,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,551,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.