iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 471,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 140,839 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $54.74.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
