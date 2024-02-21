iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.48. 32,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,615. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $277.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

