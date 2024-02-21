iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.09. The stock had a trading volume of 233,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,730. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

