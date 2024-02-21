iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
XIU stock opened at C$32.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.84. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$28.49 and a 52 week high of C$32.72.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
