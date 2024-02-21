Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Ispire Technology has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $19.78.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 105,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 615.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 89,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

