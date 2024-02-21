Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Itron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Itron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Itron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

