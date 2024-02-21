Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Jacobs Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

