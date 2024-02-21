Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 239,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 91,885 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $9.96.

JANX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 36.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,649,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 439.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

