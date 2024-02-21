JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.
NYSE:JELD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 133,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,790. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.
In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
