JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 133,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,790. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 107,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

