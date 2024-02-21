JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 124,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

