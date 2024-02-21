JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 157,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,954,000 after acquiring an additional 526,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,981,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 199,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

