Jet Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $70,468.64 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 70% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.70 million and $70,468.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014872 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,024.73 or 1.00046039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009287 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00164043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00158007 USD and is up 28.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71,645.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.