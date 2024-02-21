JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of JFrog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

JFrog Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,192,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 754,333 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,750 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $129,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,445.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,750 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $129,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,968,445.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,243 shares of company stock worth $25,529,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

