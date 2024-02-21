JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.15.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $97.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,097,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,874. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.60.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

