JMP Securities Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $8.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.
Redwood Trust Stock Performance
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
