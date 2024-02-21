John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBT. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.