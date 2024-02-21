John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE JBT opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.