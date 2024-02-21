Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Down 0.8%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 260.16 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.30). 55,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 58,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.32).

Journeo Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.10. The firm has a market cap of £43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,564.12 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barnaby Kent bought 9,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.21 ($31,477.22). 24.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

