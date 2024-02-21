K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Down 20%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 122,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 156,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

K9 Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

K9 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.