Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,380,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry comprises about 1.0% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 171.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 98.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,346 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock remained flat at $2.69 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,411. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

