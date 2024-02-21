Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Sells 31,554 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lessened its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,554 shares during the period. VOXX International accounts for 3.6% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned about 12.77% of VOXX International worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in VOXX International by 157.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,670. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,568,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

