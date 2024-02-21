Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Takes $46.48 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,282,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,483,000. GSK makes up 7.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GSK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in GSK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in GSK by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after buying an additional 409,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,752. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. GSK’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.