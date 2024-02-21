KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 222.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.10% of KB Home worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. 166,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.