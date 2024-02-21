KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

KBR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

